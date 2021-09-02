$330.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -538.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.