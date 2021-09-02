3,419 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PetIQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $778.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

