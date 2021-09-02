$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,296. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

