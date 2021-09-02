$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $410.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

ATCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

