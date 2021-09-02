42,180 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 2,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.