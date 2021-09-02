4,344 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 987,166 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 799,801 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,096,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.