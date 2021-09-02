$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $173.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $222.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI remained flat at $$3.83 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,588. The company has a market cap of $377.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

