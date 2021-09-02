$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the highest is $45.60 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 19,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $697.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

