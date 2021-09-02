479 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FDS opened at $385.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $388.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

