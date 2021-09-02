491 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $544.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.17 and a 200 day moving average of $412.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $547.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

