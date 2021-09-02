$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post $55.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.21 million and the highest is $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $214.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after buying an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 922,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 8,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

