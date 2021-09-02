5,795 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

