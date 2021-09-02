589 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $366.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $367.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.