$619.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $619.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $620.63 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

