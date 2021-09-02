$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 564,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 127.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.