$648.20 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $648.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.40 million and the lowest is $617.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 20,032,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,596,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.67.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

