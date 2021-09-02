888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Trading 3.8% Higher

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 6,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 888 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.