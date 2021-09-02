$960.87 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $960.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.07 million to $994.90 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac stock opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $458.10.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

