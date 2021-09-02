Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $107.84 million and $41.17 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.00802710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047646 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,497,484 coins and its circulating supply is 57,875,421 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

