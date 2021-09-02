AAX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.56 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $45,750.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00816801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047610 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars.

