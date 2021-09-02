Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.68

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 15536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,080,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $241,134,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 129,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

