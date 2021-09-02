AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

ABBV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. 14,717,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

