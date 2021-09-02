AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. SB Management Ltd lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.