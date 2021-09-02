Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,618.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and last traded at GBX 1,617.44 ($21.13), with a volume of 53663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,555.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.10. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 10.95 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

