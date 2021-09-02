ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,922. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

