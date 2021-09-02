ACG Wealth Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.51. 8,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,594. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

