ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.77. 31,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

