ACG Wealth Purchases 2,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.48. 1,060,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,239,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

