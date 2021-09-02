ACG Wealth Sells 50,789 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 80.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.