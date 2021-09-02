Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $189.78 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.