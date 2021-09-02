Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

