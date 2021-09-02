Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.81 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $368.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

