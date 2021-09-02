Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW opened at $429.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

