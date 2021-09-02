Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

