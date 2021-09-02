Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.17. 80,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 424,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

