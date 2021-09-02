Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

ADGI opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.