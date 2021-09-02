Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Argus

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.16.

AAP opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

