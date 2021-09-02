Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.