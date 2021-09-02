Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 192,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,950 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,775 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

