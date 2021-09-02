Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 236,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

FTXR opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.