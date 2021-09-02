Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 122,103 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.