Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

