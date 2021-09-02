aelf (ELF) Trading 51.8% Higher This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, aelf has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $279.68 million and approximately $258.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00258935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

