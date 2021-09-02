AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $13.66 on Thursday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

