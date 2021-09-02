Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

AFRM opened at $96.48 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

