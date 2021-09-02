Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

