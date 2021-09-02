Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Hits $11.09 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market cap of $11.09 million and $4.28 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Agrello has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

