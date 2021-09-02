AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

