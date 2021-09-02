Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Purchases 2,000 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 618,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

