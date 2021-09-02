Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Hits $280.28 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $280.28 million and $3.11 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00007291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 154,971,766 coins and its circulating supply is 76,714,330 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

